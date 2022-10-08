Tyson Alexander shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Tyson Alexander hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Alexander finished his day tied for 73rd at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Alexander hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third. This moved Alexander to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Alexander chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Alexander to 2 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Alexander hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Alexander to 2 over for the round.