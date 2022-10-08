Tyler Duncan shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Tyler Duncan hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 54th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a 287 yard drive on the 408-yard par-4 first, Duncan chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Duncan to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Duncan's 125 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Duncan hit his 245 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Duncan got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Duncan to 1 under for the round.