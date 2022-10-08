Trevor Werbylo shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Trevor Werbylo hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Werbylo finished his day tied for 68th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a 329 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Werbylo chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werbylo to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 13th, Werbylo's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werbylo to 1 under for the round.