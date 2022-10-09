Tom Kim delivers a bogey-free 9-under 62 in the third at the Shriners Children's Open

Tom Kim hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, and finished the round bogey free. Kim finished his day tied for 1st at 19 under with Patrick Cantlay; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Tom Kim had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tom Kim to 1 under for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Kim hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Kim chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Kim's 105 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Kim hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 6 under for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Kim chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 7 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Kim's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 8 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Kim had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 9 under for the round.