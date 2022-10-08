Tom Hoge delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the third at the Shriners Children's Open

Tom Hoge hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, and finished the round bogey free. Hoge finished his day in 12th at 13 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Tom Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tom Hoge to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hoge had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Hoge's 70 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Hoge had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 5 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 6 under for the round.