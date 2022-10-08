Thomas Detry delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the third at the Shriners Children's Open

In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Thomas Detry hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Detry finished his day tied for 23rd at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Thomas Detry's 89 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas Detry to 1 under for the round.

Detry hit his tee at the green on the 197-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Detry to 2 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Detry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Detry to 3 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Detry chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Detry to 4 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Detry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Detry to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Detry hit an approach shot from 194 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Detry to 6 under for the round.