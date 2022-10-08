Taylor Pendrith posts bogey-free 5-under 66 l in the third round of the Shriners Children's Open

Taylor Pendrith hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, and finished the round bogey free. Pendrith finished his day tied for 32nd at 9 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Taylor Pendrith had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Pendrith hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Pendrith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 3 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Pendrith chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 4 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Pendrith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pendrith to 5 under for the round.