Taylor Montgomery shoots 5-under 66 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Taylor Montgomery hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Montgomery finished his day tied for 17th at 11 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

Montgomery got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Montgomery to 1 over for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Montgomery got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Montgomery to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Montgomery's 140 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 1 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Montgomery reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Montgomery to even-par for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Montgomery chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Montgomery reached the green in 2 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Montgomery to 2 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Montgomery hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Montgomery to 5 under for the round.