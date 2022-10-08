Strong putting brings Tano Goya an even-par round three of the Shriners Children's Open

Tano Goya hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Goya finished his day tied for 54th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Tano Goya had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tano Goya to 1 under for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 second, Goya had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Goya to even for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Goya hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 third. This moved Goya to 1 over for the round.

Goya got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Goya to 2 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Goya had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Goya to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Goya's 143 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Goya to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Goya had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Goya to 1 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Goya chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Goya to 2 under for the round.