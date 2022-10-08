Strong putting brings Sungjae Im a 8-under 63 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

Sungjae Im hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, and finished the round bogey free. Im finished his day tied for 5th at 15 under with S.H. Kim; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; and Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Sungjae Im had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sungjae Im to 1 under for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Im hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Im chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Im's 76 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 5 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Im to 6 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Im chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 7 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 8 under for the round.