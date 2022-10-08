Stewart Cink finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the Shriners Children's Open

In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Stewart Cink hit 5 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 54th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

Cink got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Cink to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Cink's 159 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Cink had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

Cink his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Cink to even for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Cink reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to even-par for the round.

Cink got a double bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Cink to 2 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Cink reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Cink had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Cink hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to even for the round.