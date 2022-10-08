Stephan Jaeger posts bogey-free 4-under 67 l in the third round of the Shriners Children's Open

Stephan Jaeger hit 18 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, and finished the round bogey free. Jaeger finished his day tied for 40th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Stephan Jaeger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stephan Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Jaeger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 168-yard par-3 14th, Jaeger missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Jaeger chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 3 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Jaeger hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 4 under for the round.