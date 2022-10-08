Spencer Levin putts well in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Spencer Levin hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Levin finished his day tied for 40th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 second, Spencer Levin's 166 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spencer Levin to 1 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Levin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Levin to 2 under for the round.

Levin got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Levin to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 13th, Levin chipped in his fourth shot from 14 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Levin to 2 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Levin's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Levin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Levin to 2 under for the round.