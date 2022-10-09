Si Woo Kim shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Si Woo Kim hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 7th at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 sixth, Kim's 145 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Kim chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.