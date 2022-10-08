  • Sam Ryder shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, Sam Ryder makes a 8-foot eagle putt on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Sam Ryder drains putt for eagle at Shriners Children's Open

    In the third round of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, Sam Ryder makes a 8-foot eagle putt on the par-5 16th hole.