Sam Ryder shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Sam Ryder hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 32nd at 9 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 448-yard par-4 11th, Ryder chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ryder to even-par for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 1 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Ryder hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Ryder to 1 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Ryder hit an approach shot from 230 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Ryder's tee shot went 161 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.