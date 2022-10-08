S.H. Kim shoots 7-under 64 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

S.H. Kim hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 5th at 15 under with Sungjae Im; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; and Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Kim had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Kim's 129 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Kim's tee shot went 228 yards to the right side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 355 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 10th, Kim chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Kim had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 6 under for the round.