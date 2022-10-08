Ryan Moore putts well in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Ryan Moore hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Moore finished his day tied for 54th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Ryan Moore's 119 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryan Moore to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Moore had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Moore's 134 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Moore's tee shot went 162 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.