  • Ryan Moore putts well in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, Ryan Moore makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Ryan Moore's well-judged approach yields birdie at Shriners Children's Open

    In the second round of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, Ryan Moore makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.