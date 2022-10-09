Robby Shelton shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

Robby Shelton hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Shelton finished his day tied for 7th at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Shelton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Shelton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Shelton's tee shot went 158 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Shelton hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 3 under for the round.