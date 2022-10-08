Philip Knowles comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

Philip Knowles hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Knowles finished his day tied for 40th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a 292 yard drive on the 469-yard par-4 second, Philip Knowles chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Philip Knowles to 1 over for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Knowles had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knowles to 2 over for the round.

Knowles got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Knowles to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Knowles had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knowles to 2 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Knowles had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knowles to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Knowles's 108 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knowles to even for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Knowles had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knowles to 1 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Knowles chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knowles to even-par for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Knowles reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Knowles to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Knowles had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knowles to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Knowles had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Knowles to 4 under for the round.