Patton Kizzire shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

Patton Kizzire hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 65th at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Kizzire had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.