Patrick Rodgers putts well in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Patrick Rodgers hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rodgers finished his day tied for 32nd at 9 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Patrick Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Patrick Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

Rodgers got a double bogey on the 420-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.