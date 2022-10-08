Patrick Cantlay delivers a bogey-free 11-under 60 in the third at the Shriners Children's Open

Patrick Cantlay hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, and finished the round bogey free. Cantlay finished his day tied for 1st at 19 under with Tom Kim; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Patrick Cantlay had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Patrick Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Cantlay's 141 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Cantlay had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Cantlay's 97 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Cantlay had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 5 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Cantlay's 107 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 7 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 8 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 9 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 10 under for the round.