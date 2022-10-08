Nick Hardy shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

Nick Hardy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Hardy finished his day tied for 40th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Hardy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Hardy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Hardy had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Hardy's his second shot went 36 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Hardy hit an approach shot from 212 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Hardy's 155 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 2 under for the round.