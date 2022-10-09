Mito Pereira putts well in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

Mito Pereira hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pereira finished his day tied for 3rd at 16 under with Matthew NeSmith; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a 330 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Mito Pereira chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mito Pereira to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Pereira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Pereira hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Pereira hit an approach shot from 197 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 4 under for the round.