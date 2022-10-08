Michael Thompson putts well in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

Michael Thompson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his day tied for 32nd at 9 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Michael Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Michael Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to even for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Thompson hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.