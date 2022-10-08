Max Homa shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Max Homa hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 23rd at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Homa's 91 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Homa had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Homa hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

Homa got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to even-par for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.