Maverick McNealy shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

Maverick McNealy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 23rd at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McNealy hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to even for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, McNealy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, McNealy hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to even-par for the round.