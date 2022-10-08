Matthias Schwab shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

Matthias Schwab hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 71st at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a 250 yard drive on the 408-yard par-4 first, Schwab chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Schwab had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to even for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Schwab had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 168-yard par-3 14th, Schwab missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Schwab to even for the round.