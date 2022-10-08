Matthew NeSmith delivers a bogey-free 8-under 63 in the third at the Shriners Children's Open

In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Matthew NeSmith hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. NeSmith finished his day tied for 3rd at 16 under with Mito Pereira; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Matthew NeSmith's 120 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matthew NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, NeSmith hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, NeSmith chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 4 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 5 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 6 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 7 under for the round.