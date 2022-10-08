Matt Wallace shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Matt Wallace hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Wallace finished his day tied for 32nd at 9 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Wallace's 140 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Wallace chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Wallace hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wallace at 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Wallace chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 3 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Wallace chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 4 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 5 under for the round.