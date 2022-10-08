Martin Laird shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

Martin Laird hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 23rd at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

At the 492-yard par-4 third, Laird reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Laird at 1 under for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to even for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Laird hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Laird chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Laird hit an approach shot from 195 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.