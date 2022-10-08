Mark Hubbard comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

Mark Hubbard hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Hubbard finished his day tied for 40th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Mark Hubbard's tee shot went 227 yards to the fringe and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Hubbard had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Hubbard chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Hubbard's 136 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.