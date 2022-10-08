Lucas Herbert shoots 6-under 65 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

Lucas Herbert hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Herbert finished his day tied for 17th at 11 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Herbert had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Herbert hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herbert to 2 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Herbert chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herbert to 3 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Herbert reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Herbert to 4 under for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Herbert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herbert to 3 under for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Herbert chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herbert to 4 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Herbert reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Herbert to 6 under for the round.