Kevin Yu shoots 5-under 66 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Kevin Yu hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Yu finished his day tied for 23rd at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Yu's 93 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Yu to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Yu had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Yu to 2 under for the round.

Yu got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yu to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Yu's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Yu to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Yu's 92 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Yu to 4 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Yu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yu to 3 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Yu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yu to 4 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Yu hit his tee shot 309 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Yu to 5 under for the round.