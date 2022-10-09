Kevin Streelman comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

Kevin Streelman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Streelman finished his day tied for 17th at 11 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kevin Streelman had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kevin Streelman to even for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Streelman's tee shot went 214 yards to the left intermediate rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Streelman's 127 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to even-par for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.