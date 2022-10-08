Keith Mitchell shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Keith Mitchell hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 32nd at 9 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Mitchell's 135 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Mitchell's his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Mitchell's tee shot went 300 yards to the native area, his second shot went 101 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 42 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

Mitchell his second shot went 45 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Mitchell to 1 under for the round.