Strong putting brings K.H. Lee a 6-under 65 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

K.H. Lee hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his day tied for 23rd at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, K.H. Lee chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved K.H. Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lee had a 72 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Lee's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 5 under for the round.