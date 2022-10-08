Justin Lower shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

Justin Lower hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Lower finished his day tied for 40th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lower reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Lower chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 3 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Lower hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 5 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Lower had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 4 under for the round.