Joel Dahmen shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

Joel Dahmen hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 54th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Dahmen chipped in his fourth from 8 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Dahmen at even for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Dahmen's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Dahmen had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Dahmen's 79 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Dahmen had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 448-yard par-4 11th, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Dahmen hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Dahmen hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.