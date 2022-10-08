Jim Herman shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

Jim Herman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 65th at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Herman had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Herman's 119 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.

Herman his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Herman to even for the round.

At the 341-yard par-4 15th, Herman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.