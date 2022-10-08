Jason Day shoots 5-under 66 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

Jason Day hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 23rd at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Day had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Day's 147 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 4 under for the round.

At the 420-yard par-4 10th, Day got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 4 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Day chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 5 under for the round.