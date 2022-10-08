J.T. Poston delivers a bogey-free 8-under 63 in the third at the Shriners Children's Open

J.T. Poston hit 18 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, and finished the round bogey free. Poston finished his day tied for 7th at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, J.T. Poston had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved J.T. Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Poston's 105 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.

At the 606-yard par-5 13th, Poston got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Poston to 4 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 5 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 6 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Poston hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Poston to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Poston had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Poston to 8 under for the round.