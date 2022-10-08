  • J.T. Poston delivers a bogey-free 8-under 63 in the third at the Shriners Children's Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, J.T. Poston makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    J.T. Poston lands iron to set up birdie at Shriners Children's Open

    In the third round of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, J.T. Poston makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.