J.J. Spaun shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, J.J. Spaun hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 40th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 second, Spaun's 147 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Spaun had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Spaun reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Spaun at 3 under for the round.