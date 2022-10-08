Hayden Buckley shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

Hayden Buckley hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 40th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

At the 408-yard par-4 first, Buckley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Buckley to 1 over for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Buckley had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Buckley hit an approach shot from 219 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 13th, Buckley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 3 under for the round.