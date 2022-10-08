Harry Hall shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Harry Hall hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Hall finished his day tied for 40th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Hall's 101 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hall to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Hall's tee shot went 188 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Hall chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hall to even-par for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Hall hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hall to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hall reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hall to 2 under for the round.

At the 420-yard par-4 10th, Hall got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hall to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Hall had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hall to 2 under for the round.