Harrison Endycott shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Harrison Endycott hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Endycott finished his day tied for 65th at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Endycott's 115 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Endycott to 1 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 492-yard par-4 third, Endycott chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Endycott to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Endycott had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Endycott to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Endycott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Endycott to 2 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Endycott's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Endycott chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Endycott to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Endycott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Endycott to 3 under for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Endycott's his second shot went 107 yards to the fairway, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.