Harris English shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

Harris English hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 54th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, English had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 197-yard par-3 fifth green, English suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put English at even for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, English chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, English chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept English at 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, English's 178 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 3 under for the round.