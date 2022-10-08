-
Harris English shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harris English uses tight wedge to yield birdie putt at Shriners Children's Open
In the second round of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, Harris English makes birdie on the par-4 7th hole.
Harris English hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 54th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, English had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 197-yard par-3 fifth green, English suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put English at even for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, English chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, English chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept English at 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, English's 178 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 3 under for the round.
