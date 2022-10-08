Greyson Sigg shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

Greyson Sigg hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 40th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the par-5 ninth, Sigg's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 10th, Sigg chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Sigg hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Sigg reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 3 under for the round.