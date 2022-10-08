Emiliano Grillo shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

Emiliano Grillo hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his day in 77th at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Grillo had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 197-yard par-3 fifth green, Grillo suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Grillo at even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Grillo hit an approach shot from 217 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.