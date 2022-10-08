Doug Ghim shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

Doug Ghim hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 54th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim are tied for 1st at 19 under; Mito Pereira and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and S.H. Kim and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Ghim had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Ghim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.